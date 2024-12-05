Daycare burglarized in Fort Myers

WINK News
There’s a new tool to identify locations of the slithering beasts overtaking the Everglades and other invasive snakes.
Authorities are investigating a crash after a car became fully submerged in a canal Thursday night.
Hendry County Deputies, along with first responders, are currently on the scene of a traffic crash near Sky Valley at the intersection of South US 27 and Bass Road.
The famous Times Square clock on Fort Myers Beach returns just in time for the holidays!
It was removed before hurricanes Helene and Milton to protect it.
Flag planting at the end of rivalry college football games sparked fighting on the field and debates away from it.
Over 70 feet of memories formed a giant pile of debris at the end of Aruba Avenue in Fort Myers Shores.
If you plan to travel this Christmas with gifts for your loved ones, be prepared. Before you buy, make sure you can fly.
Several Southwest Florida football standouts are taking their talents to Division I gridirons after signing during the Early Signing Period.
It’s the holiday season and for some, that means traveling.
The state attorney’s office will not file charges against a Collier County woman accused of child abuse.
University Village near Florida Gulf Coast University will soon be home to a new kava bar.
Lee County has implemented the Hope Card Program, a new statewide initiative to help victims of domestic violence.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a woman is in custody after a fatal shooting at a home in Charlotte County.
Getting a stent to improve blood flow to the heart is a very common procedure. In some cases, the issue comes back as scar tissue forms around the stent.
One Fort Myers business owner is recovering after a burglar broke in and stole from her daycare.
Singing songs, learning colors of the rainbow in different languages, outside playtime, and a home away from home are just some of the many joys here at Challenged Minds Learning Center.
“Miss Pat always make sure that if a kid doesn’t have clothes, she makes sure, you know, they get some donations of clothes,” said Judie Burroughs. “She sends kids that, you know family doesn’t have milk or eggs, like they go home with that. She just is an all-around great, giving person.”
“Doesn’t matter, like I said, where they coming from, what’s what language they speak, we help them succeed,” said owner Patricia Dominguez. “And it was just sad that I get to miss my own Thanksgiving with my family because I had to be here fixing and cleaning the mess they made and to fix all the damages.”
On Thanksgiving day, someone broke Miss Pat’s front door in with a boulder.
Fort Myers police investigated and Miss Pat’s security cameras weren’t working at the time.
Police say the thief stole several children’s games, diapers, and baby formula, as well as knocked her certificates off the wall of the daycare.
The worst part, she said, was the front door that’s supposed to welcome in her children.
“We want to get it replaced, because every time you look at it’s a constant reminder, you know,” said Dominguez. “I feel like I lost myself as my sense of security, I always felt like I was at home, and now I don’t feel safe. So once the door is your place? I think we can close the chapter and move on,”
Now, parents and workers at Challenged Minds are collecting donations to replace what was stolen.
Everyone I spoke with today said they just want to help and do what she has done for them over the years.