Several dentists at the Naples City Council meeting gave their reasons why fluoride should be in the water on Wednesday.

However, a dentist in Naples said he supports removing fluoride from drinking water by Jan. 2025. His reason is the risk of overexposure.

When you go to your dental office, you often times hear about its importance. In some cities, it’s added to the drinking water.

Starting Jan. 1, 2025, the city of Naples will no longer have that after a 4-3 vote at Wednesday’s Naples City Council meeting passed to remove fluoride from drinking water.

Dentists at the meeting on Wednesday spoke up.

“Who fluoride benefits? The young children who are growing and developing permanent teeth and the elderly,” said Both of these groups are present in the city of Naples and can benefit by drinking fluorinated water”

Some argued that fluoride in water can save families money.

“Let’s talk about money over the lifetime. A young kid gets a cavity on baby tooth, $200 later on they get pain infection swollen, that tooth will be in their mouth another seven to eight years”

But not all dentists feel that way.

“As a dentist, the removal of fluoride in tap water I kinda support it. While it’s been promoted for its benefits there is a growing concern about potential overexposure which can lead to conditions like dental fluorosis.”

Dr. Kenny Munoz has been a dentist for 10 years. He said that fluoride in tap water isn’t the best solution.

“Individuals can make choices about their personal exposure rather than apply a one size fits all approach,” said Munoz.

He adds there are many other ways people can get their fluoride and water shouldn’t be the go-to.

“Toothpaste, mouth rise, fluoride treatment in office, tabs you can put in water if you filter water in home you can drop a tab in the water and that will create fluoride as well”