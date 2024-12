An Estero man claims Delta Airlines ruined his golf equipment. His golf bag was destroyed by fire and his clubs are charred.

He was hoping Delta would pay for the damage but instead, they denied his claim, until WINK News stepped in.

After a flight home to Florida John Andre’s golf game was on fire, for all the wrong reasons.

“No these have been dragged… and then they caught fire,” said Andre.

Most golfers want a hole-in-one, not holes in their golf bags or golf clubs. That’s exactly what Andre picked up here at Southwest Florida International Airport‘s (RSW) baggage claim on Oct. 20, after checking his clubs onto a Delta Airlines flight in Atlanta.

Safe to say, his travel experience was not up to par.

“And then I realized when it came around again… ‘oh my god! These are my clubs’!” said Andre. “The freight guy said they dragged it, of course, it wore through the protective covering, then they started to spark and then it caught everything on fire.”

Andre and his wife filed a claim with the airline detailing almost $4,000 in damages. A claim that Andre says Delta denied on Wednesday.

“We have to make it right and in that case, that means writing a check for the value of the clubs, that is all we’re asking for,” said Andre.

Before speaking with Andre Thursday, WINK News reporter Maddie Heron reached out to Delta about the scorched clubs. Just as the interview with Andre was wrapping up, he got a call.

“We got a phone call from Delta and, miracle of miracles, they apologized and they’re going to pay the claim in full,” said Andre.

Call it a stroke of luck, but Andre was able to get his claim fully covered. He said he’s frustrated that it had to happen in the first place, but is glad he can now move on.

After that call, Delta Airlines reached out to let WINK know they apologized to Andre and reached out to him so they could ‘make it right.’