Flag planting debate takes over college football

One Lee County Commissioner wants to change how taxpayers view the Lee County Sheriff’s Office budget following a possible federal investigation and a grand jury meeting.
There’s a new tool to identify locations of the slithering beasts overtaking the Everglades and other invasive snakes.
Authorities are investigating a crash after a car became fully submerged in a canal Thursday night.
Hendry County Deputies, along with first responders, are currently on the scene of a traffic crash near Sky Valley at the intersection of South US 27 and Bass Road.
The famous Times Square clock on Fort Myers Beach returns just in time for the holidays!
It was removed before hurricanes Helene and Milton to protect it.
Flag planting at the end of rivalry college football games sparked fighting on the field and debates away from it.
One business owner is recovering after a burglar broke in and stole from her daycare.
Over 70 feet of memories formed a giant pile of debris at the end of Aruba Avenue in Fort Myers Shores.
If you plan to travel this Christmas with gifts for your loved ones, be prepared. Before you buy, make sure you can fly.
Several Southwest Florida football standouts are taking their talents to Division I gridirons after signing during the Early Signing Period.
It’s the holiday season and for some, that means traveling.
The state attorney’s office will not file charges against a Collier County woman accused of child abuse.
University Village near Florida Gulf Coast University will soon be home to a new kava bar.
Lee County has implemented the Hope Card Program, a new statewide initiative to help victims of domestic violence.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a woman is in custody after a fatal shooting at a home in Charlotte County.
“The Game” turned into a scene with Ohio State and Michigan football players fighting at mid-field after the game. It got to the point where police used pepper spray to break it up. It was incited when Michigan went to plant its flag at the 50-yard line. And it didn’t just happen in Columbus.
We also saw it in Chapel Hill when North Carolina State beat North Carolina. It also happened in Tallahassee when Florida beat Florida State. As the seconds ticked down, Florida linebacker George Gumbs Jr. planted a Florida Gators flag on the Florida State logo at midfield.
“I thought it was disrespectful,” former Florida State defensive lineman Herbans Paul said. “And I get it, right? The only way you protect yourself from having to deal with that is by not allowing a team to win in that fashion. So they can’t do something that’s so disrespectful.”
Paul played for the Seminoles, never losing a game to Florida.
“If you see any Florida State pictures, we beat Florida, we hold the Gator head you know,” Paul explained. “And we do the Sod Cemetery deal. I know a lot of people have been raving about that on social media on twitter and like well this is payback. But we don’t march to the middle of their field and plant a flag. We don’t do that.”
Peter Simmons II’s son, Peter III, is a defensive lineman on the Michigan football team.
“I think as fans and as individuals we certainly need to respect each other, respect each other’s traditions but also respect each others emotions,” Simmons said.
Paul doesn’t expect these scenes to be seen at the high school level.
“If you fight, there’s a suspension,” Paul explained. “And the suspension will be for five games or two games however much it maybe. And they’ll fine your schools $250 or a $100 or $500. So I think there’s already things in place to protect that from happening.”