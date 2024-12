CREDIT: CBS News

A 7-to-8-month-old panther was killed by a vehicle in Glades County, increasing the death toll of the endangered species to 32 for 2024.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission‘s Panther Pulse, a vehicle hit and killed the male cat whose corpse was discovered on Wednesday.

The panther, identified as UCFP474, was struck by the vehicle at Loblolly Bay Road Southwest, 0.3 miles west of Fernwood Lane. The identification means the Florida Panther didn’t have a collar. Florida panther. (Credit: WINK News)

This marks the third time the endangered species has been killed in Glades County in 2024.

Per Panther Pulse, the two other reported deaths in Glades County were recorded on April 1 and Feb. 1.

The death toll for Florida panther deaths from vehicle strikes stands at 21 this year, with 24 reported Florida panther deaths due to vehicle strikes in 2023.

According to FWC, vehicle collisions are the primary cause of death for Florida panthers.

Driving the posted speed limits, especially in Panther Crossing zones, can help keep Florida’s state animals safe.

Click here to learn more about Panther Crossing zones.

The FWC began recording the litter, deaths and depredations in 2014, and the highest reported amount of panther deaths happened in 2015 and 2016, which are tied at 42 panther deaths.

Click here to learn more about the Florida panthers from FWC.