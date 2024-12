Domestic violence ribbon. (Credit: Wikipedia)

Lee County has implemented the Hope Card Program, a new statewide initiative to help victims of domestic violence.

A Hope Card is a free digital or wallet-sized card for people who have been issued a restraining order.

The Lee County Clerk’s office also offers digital versions of the Hope Card. Hope Card Example

The Hope Card assists law enforcement in verifying that a protective order is in place.

Cards will identify the name and birth date of the person protected by the court order, the name and birth date of the respondent and certain information relating to the protective order.

“We are proud to be able to bring this service to Lee County to help protect victims of abuse and violence,” said Lee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Kevin Karnes. “The Hope Card will provide them with a clear and easily accessible tool to show law enforcement that they have a final injunction for protection to help ensure their safety.”

Hope Cards are valid for two years or until the protective order expires. Cards can be renewed if protective orders remain in effect.

You may request a card online or in person at the domestic violence counter. To request a Hope Card online, click here.