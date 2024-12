Over 70 feet of memories formed a giant pile of debris at the end of Aruba Avenue in Fort Myers Shores on Thursday.

Cary Royall is a Fort Myers Shores resident who is working every day to get back to normal.

“The pile is less than Ian, but it’s still depressing,” said Royall. “Every day, everything we work to rebuild after Ian is now there.”

Royall said that other neighborhoods have received more attention than hers.

“Never picked up after Helene,” said Royall. “They’ve never been by after Milton. They’ve been through all of the other streets in our neighborhood except for my street.”

Royal said they’ve only picked up specific things from her neighborhood.

“They picked up the plant debris, and they said they picked up the hazardous waste,” said Royall. “That’s it. That’s all they picked up.”

Royal said that she repeatedly attempted to contact the county.

“We’re forgotten,” said Royall. “I’ve called the county a few times. They give me no answers and just a runaround and say, ‘We’ll get to you.'”

Lee County said that safety is why the debris has not been picked up yet.

Neighbors said they hoped the solution would come quickly.

“I would like us to be just to be able to even start to recover from this,” said Royall. “We can’t even start to recover in this neighborhood yet.”

Lee County said that will collect the debris starting Dec. 9. The county is urging residents to prepare for the removal the day prior.

They gave the following tips to ensure the debris gets picked up: