Professionals with the “Micro Wrestling Federation” put on an amazing show on Thursday at the ranch in Fort Myers.

They travel from coast to coast, putting on hundreds of wrestling shows every year.

Jacob Brooks is a wrestler with the Micro Wrestling Federation known as the “Redneck Brawler.” He said there are multiple matches with new talent in store for attendees on Thursday night.

“We got a big card. We got four incredible matches,” said Brooks. “I have some new guys coming in, and I’m hurting.

Brooks said that wrestling is painful, but it gets better with repetition.

“I was like, don’t worry, your body, I get used to it,” said Brooks. “And it’s so crazy that your body does get used to the bumping.”

Brooks said that Micro Wrestling is comparable to WWE, except for the fact that it is smaller.

“WWE is like a 20 by 20. This is just a 12 by 12,” said Brooks. “I’ve had like five knee surgeries and, you know, concussions. But I love what I do. I eat, sleep and breathe this business.”

Brooks said that people are drawn in by the humor, but they get respect for the work the wrestlers do by the end of the shows.

“Let me be real, they’re coming to to a show, maybe to laugh. Oh, it’s micro,” said Brooks. “But then when they leave here, they got so much respect for us, because we’re jumping off the ropes. We’re doing anything the big guys are doing. We’re doing them, and sometimes we’re doing them better.”