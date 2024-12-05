WINK News

Watch Now

Smoke from prescribed burns this Thursday

Reporter: Zach Maloch Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:
Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking smoke in the air Thursday morning. If you notice smoke, it’s likely from recent prescribed burns.

Three of those prescribed burns cover 463 acres in Glades County, many of which began yesterday, and another possible cluster is in Eastern Charlotte County.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We are seeing a Northeast breeze this morning, which is pushing this smoke Southwest and across communities in Lee and Charlotte Counties.”

Smoke from prescribed burns may hang low to the ground at night and in the early morning due to a phenomenon known as a temperature inversion.

A temperature inversion is when warm air “caps” cooler air, causing smoke to become trapped at night and in the early morning. The trapped smoke generally begins to lift after the sun rises and heats the earth’s surface.

Heat released from the earth’s surface warms the air near the ground, which begins to rise and mix with cleaner air above.

While the smoke you’re smelling is likely due to prescribed burns, it’s essential to remember that these fires are a proactive tool in managing the landscape and preventing larger, uncontrolled wildfires.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.