SB lanes on US 27 shut down due to 3 vehicle crash

hendry county sheriff's office
Hendry County deputies, along with first responders, are currently on the scene of a traffic crash near Sky Valley at the intersection of South US 27 and Bass Road.

This crash involved three vehicles and happened Thursday evening.

Currently, southbound lanes on US 27 are blocked.

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to use care while traveling through this area. Drivers should expect travel delays.

Updates will be provided as they are made available.

