SWFL stars ink with Division I programs during Early Signing Period

One Lee County Commissioner wants to change how taxpayers view the Lee County Sheriff’s Office budget following a possible federal investigation and a grand jury meeting.
There’s a new tool to identify locations of the slithering beasts overtaking the Everglades and other invasive snakes.
Authorities are investigating a crash after a car became fully submerged in a canal Thursday night.
Hendry County Deputies, along with first responders, are currently on the scene of a traffic crash near Sky Valley at the intersection of South US 27 and Bass Road.
The famous Times Square clock on Fort Myers Beach returns just in time for the holidays!
It was removed before hurricanes Helene and Milton to protect it.
Flag planting at the end of rivalry college football games sparked fighting on the field and debates away from it.
One business owner is recovering after a burglar broke in and stole from her daycare.
Over 70 feet of memories formed a giant pile of debris at the end of Aruba Avenue in Fort Myers Shores.
If you plan to travel this Christmas with gifts for your loved ones, be prepared. Before you buy, make sure you can fly.
Several Southwest Florida football standouts are taking their talents to Division I gridirons after signing during the Early Signing Period.
It’s the holiday season and for some, that means traveling.
The state attorney’s office will not file charges against a Collier County woman accused of child abuse.
University Village near Florida Gulf Coast University will soon be home to a new kava bar.
Lee County has implemented the Hope Card Program, a new statewide initiative to help victims of domestic violence.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a woman is in custody after a fatal shooting at a home in Charlotte County.
Several Southwest Florida football standouts are taking their talents to the Power 4 gridirons.
Kicking things off in Charlotte County, Port Charlotte’s four-star defensive tackle Myron Charles is headed to Austin to play for the Texas Longhorns.
“I’m coming in with a lot of dogs that contributed a lot this year and next year i get to play with them,” Charles said. “I’m excited.”
His senior year, Charles had 43 total tackles and eight for loss.
The 6’4″ standout had his choice of Division I school and previously committed to Florida State, but UT Austin’s relentless pursuit of the Pirate ultimately led to him saying ‘Hook Em’ for good.
“Coach Kenny, even when I was committed to FSU, the communication, texting every day, not just him but like everybody,” Charles said. “The communication never stopped, never slowed down. That was big for me. They weren’t just recruiting me. They were recruiting my family.”
Cape Coral safety Darrion Jones is leaving the Seahawks for the Jayhawks.
The three-star signed with the University of Kansas.
“I always had it hard coming up playing football, you know, being called overrated, so I always try to work as hard as I can to be the best,” Jones said.
In two seasons with the Seahawks, Jones had 62 total tackles, averaging four a game.
He had 22 solo tackles in seven games his senior year.
1400 miles between Cape Coral and Lawrence doesn’t bother Jones, he told WINK News his support system knows no bounds.
“My support system has been very high since i was growing up,” Jones said. “I already know when it’s time they’re coming.”
First Baptist Academy is sending two football players to the Division I level.
Bradley Martino, a three-star athlete, is heading to Minnesota to play for the Golden Gophers.
“I’ve waited for this day for 17 years living on this earth,” Martino said. “It’s just, ever since I was a kid growing up I’ve always wanted to do this. Looking back on my freshman year, when I was at Palmetto and my coaches got fired, I honestly didn’t know if I was going to keep playing football and I just had to make that decision of life and I got to keep going because I can’t give up on the dream I’ve had ever since I was a kid.”
Martino told WINK News he has felt at home with the Golden Gophers since June.
“For example, Florida feels like home,” Martino said. “I feel like Minnesota is another Florida for me. I want to play for Coach Fleck. Coach Fleck is an intense dude and he’s going to make sure that I’m held capable of my abilities that he knows that I have.”
Three-star safety Logan Bartley soon to suit up for the Kansas State Wildcats.
Bartley is sold on playing for his position coach and the environment.
“It means a lot,” Bartley said. “Come a long way and just to see everything come together it’s really cool.”
Bartley has attended First Baptist Academy since first grade and is looking forward to this next step.
“It’s going to be surreal,” Bartley said. “Finally done, but I’ve got a new chapter. Got to restart and establish myself at K State.”
Rounding out FBA’s football signees, Devin Imburgia signed to play Division III ball at Franklin and Marshall.
East Lee County running back Lazaro Rogers is taking his talents to Northern Illinois.
The future Huskie racked up more than 4400 yards and 46 touchdowns averaging 134.5 yards a game.
Surrounded by loved ones at Dave and Busters, Rogers made his decision official and thanked everyone from his family to his coaches to his teachers saying his time with Jaguars shaped him as a player and a person.
“It’s prepared me to just grow up and be a man and be a better leader,” Rogers said. “Always be vocal to others and guide others on the right path and give back to my community.”
When making his college decision, Rogers told WINK News the program’s ability to take athletes from good to great played a deciding factor.