SWFL stars ink with Division I programs during Early Signing Period

Several Southwest Florida football standouts are taking their talents to the Power 4 gridirons.

Kicking things off in Charlotte County, Port Charlotte’s four-star defensive tackle Myron Charles is headed to Austin to play for the Texas Longhorns.

“I’m coming in with a lot of dogs that contributed a lot this year and next year i get to play with them,” Charles said. “I’m excited.”

His senior year, Charles had 43 total tackles and eight for loss.

The 6’4″ standout had his choice of Division I school and previously committed to Florida State, but UT Austin’s relentless pursuit of the Pirate ultimately led to him saying ‘Hook Em’ for good.

“Coach Kenny, even when I was committed to FSU, the communication, texting every day, not just him but like everybody,” Charles said. “The communication never stopped, never slowed down. That was big for me. They weren’t just recruiting me. They were recruiting my family.”

Cape Coral safety Darrion Jones is leaving the Seahawks for the Jayhawks.

The three-star signed with the University of Kansas.

“I always had it hard coming up playing football, you know, being called overrated, so I always try to work as hard as I can to be the best,” Jones said.

In two seasons with the Seahawks, Jones had 62 total tackles, averaging four a game.

He had 22 solo tackles in seven games his senior year.

1400 miles between Cape Coral and Lawrence doesn’t bother Jones, he told WINK News his support system knows no bounds.

“My support system has been very high since i was growing up,” Jones said. “I already know when it’s time they’re coming.”

First Baptist Academy is sending two football players to the Division I level.

Bradley Martino, a three-star athlete, is heading to Minnesota to play for the Golden Gophers.

“I’ve waited for this day for 17 years living on this earth,” Martino said. “It’s just, ever since I was a kid growing up I’ve always wanted to do this. Looking back on my freshman year, when I was at Palmetto and my coaches got fired, I honestly didn’t know if I was going to keep playing football and I just had to make that decision of life and I got to keep going because I can’t give up on the dream I’ve had ever since I was a kid.”

Martino told WINK News he has felt at home with the Golden Gophers since June.

“For example, Florida feels like home,” Martino said. “I feel like Minnesota is another Florida for me. I want to play for Coach Fleck. Coach Fleck is an intense dude and he’s going to make sure that I’m held capable of my abilities that he knows that I have.”

Three-star safety Logan Bartley soon to suit up for the Kansas State Wildcats.

Bartley is sold on playing for his position coach and the environment.

“It means a lot,” Bartley said. “Come a long way and just to see everything come together it’s really cool.”

Bartley has attended First Baptist Academy since first grade and is looking forward to this next step.

“It’s going to be surreal,” Bartley said. “Finally done, but I’ve got a new chapter. Got to restart and establish myself at K State.”

Rounding out FBA’s football signees, Devin Imburgia signed to play Division III ball at Franklin and Marshall.

East Lee County running back Lazaro Rogers is taking his talents to Northern Illinois.

The future Huskie racked up more than 4400 yards and 46 touchdowns averaging 134.5 yards a game.

Surrounded by loved ones at Dave and Busters, Rogers made his decision official and thanked everyone from his family to his coaches to his teachers saying his time with Jaguars shaped him as a player and a person.

“It’s prepared me to just grow up and be a man and be a better leader,” Rogers said. “Always be vocal to others and guide others on the right path and give back to my community.”

When making his college decision, Rogers told WINK News the program’s ability to take athletes from good to great played a deciding factor.