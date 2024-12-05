Times Square clock reinstalled on Fort Myers Beach

The famous Times Square clock on Fort Myers Beach returns just in time for the holidays!

It was removed before hurricanes Helene and Milton to protect it.

Along with the clock, the poinsettia tree is also back!

It’s tall and turquoise, and soon it will tell the time for the town once again.

“Then the hurricane season came and with all that we were affected with, we decided to take it down to preserve it, protect it. And now’s the day we put it back up,” said Andrew Hyatt.

WINK News reporter Annalise Iraola spoke with Hyatt, town manager of Fort Myers Beach about the reinstallation of the Times Square icon around the holidays.

“We have our poinsettia tree lighting coming up on monday nights,” said Hyatt. “We wanted to make sure it was put back in time for that. It really seems to be just a staple the community and just a landmark that everybody looks forward to seeing, and a photo op and things like that. So we’re just excited to get it back up.”

Everyone WINK spoke with agreed.

“brings a smile to my face,” said J.D Bedell. “It’s great to see it back up. And when you get to Times Square and you see the clock, and especially at night, it’s just awesome.”

“It’s great. It’s it’s a good symbol that things, things will be okay. You guys will get through this. And the poinsettia tree is beautiful,” said tourist Joyce Komo.

“It’s awesome. It’s part of the whole history here. Without the clock, it doesn’t seem the same,” said tourist Brian Chilson.

“It was amazing. It put a smile on my face, for sure, yeah. And the poinsettias too,” said Robert Borzilleri.

For months now Vincent Pavula has worked on the beach with no clock in sight but on Thursday, Times Square feels right again.

The town of FMB will have a poinsettia tree lighting on Dec. 9 from 5-7 p.m.

So you can come out and get in the holiday spirit and maybe take some pictures with this beautiful landmark.