Times Square clock reinstalled on Fort Myers Beach

One Lee County Commissioner wants to change how taxpayers view the Lee County Sheriff’s Office budget following a possible federal investigation and a grand jury meeting.
There’s a new tool to identify locations of the slithering beasts overtaking the Everglades and other invasive snakes.
Authorities are investigating a crash after a car became fully submerged in a canal Thursday night.
Hendry County Deputies, along with first responders, are currently on the scene of a traffic crash near Sky Valley at the intersection of South US 27 and Bass Road.
The famous Times Square clock on Fort Myers Beach returns just in time for the holidays!
It was removed before hurricanes Helene and Milton to protect it.
Flag planting at the end of rivalry college football games sparked fighting on the field and debates away from it.
One business owner is recovering after a burglar broke in and stole from her daycare.
Over 70 feet of memories formed a giant pile of debris at the end of Aruba Avenue in Fort Myers Shores.
If you plan to travel this Christmas with gifts for your loved ones, be prepared. Before you buy, make sure you can fly.
Several Southwest Florida football standouts are taking their talents to Division I gridirons after signing during the Early Signing Period.
It’s the holiday season and for some, that means traveling.
The state attorney’s office will not file charges against a Collier County woman accused of child abuse.
University Village near Florida Gulf Coast University will soon be home to a new kava bar.
Lee County has implemented the Hope Card Program, a new statewide initiative to help victims of domestic violence.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a woman is in custody after a fatal shooting at a home in Charlotte County.
Along with the clock, the poinsettia tree is also back!
Along with the clock, the poinsettia tree is also back!
It’s tall and turquoise, and soon it will tell the time for the town once again.
“Then the hurricane season came and with all that we were affected with, we decided to take it down to preserve it, protect it. And now’s the day we put it back up,” said Andrew Hyatt.
WINK News reporter Annalise Iraola spoke with Hyatt, town manager of Fort Myers Beach about the reinstallation of the Times Square icon around the holidays.
“We have our poinsettia tree lighting coming up on monday nights,” said Hyatt. “We wanted to make sure it was put back in time for that. It really seems to be just a staple the community and just a landmark that everybody looks forward to seeing, and a photo op and things like that. So we’re just excited to get it back up.”
Everyone WINK spoke with agreed.
“brings a smile to my face,” said J.D Bedell. “It’s great to see it back up. And when you get to Times Square and you see the clock, and especially at night, it’s just awesome.”
“It’s great. It’s it’s a good symbol that things, things will be okay. You guys will get through this. And the poinsettia tree is beautiful,” said tourist Joyce Komo.
“It’s awesome. It’s part of the whole history here. Without the clock, it doesn’t seem the same,” said tourist Brian Chilson.
“It was amazing. It put a smile on my face, for sure, yeah. And the poinsettias too,” said Robert Borzilleri.
For months now Vincent Pavula has worked on the beach with no clock in sight but on Thursday, Times Square feels right again.
The town of FMB will have a poinsettia tree lighting on Dec. 9 from 5-7 p.m.
So you can come out and get in the holiday spirit and maybe take some pictures with this beautiful landmark.