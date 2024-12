In an effort to make spirits bright this holiday season, volunteers came together to deliver Christmas cards to veterans.

Mimi Treadway is the mother of Renee Whisner, an Air Force veteran who passed last year.

On Christmas Day, three years ago, she started a project that Treadway is carrying on today.

“She said, when I feel good, I’m going to do a project called Mission Christmas cards for veterans,” said Treadway. “In 2021, Renee started this program with my help. All cards were donated. We had a bucket out front. We advertised Christmas cards and what the project was going to be.”

What Treadway didn’t expect was for Whisner’s project to spread and turn from 5000 cards in 2021, now tripling to 15,000 for the veterans this year.

After losing her daughter, Treadway said her community at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post is what helps keep her going.

“I have ups and downs,” said Treadway. “Like everyone else has lost a loved one, especially here at the VFW, many of us have lost husbands, wives, children, and so you have something in common. So you know how you’re grieving. They know how you’re grieving because they’ve been through it.”

Volunteers like Jeannie Fiore agree with Treadway and want to turn her pain into purpose.

“I’ve lost two children, and like Mimi, I just find it so helpful in my grief, to stuff the cards,” said Fiore. “And when I look at these beautiful things the children wrote, it just gets to my heartstrings. So I feel I do this for my husband, and I do it for my children.”

VFW post commander Tony Reyes said he believes words can’t express his gratitude for the cards.

“I get the goosebumps under these shirts right now just thinking about that particular question,” said Reyes. I want everyone else to feel wonderful. All the other VA members.”

Treadway believes Whisner’s legacy will continue for years to come. A veteran who received one of Whisner’s cards said he will remember it forever.

“He said, I can’t thank you enough,” said Treadway. “And he kept crying. And he said, you saved my life. You made me have something to smile about.”

All the cards will be sent out this week to veterans, and the VFW said it is always open to welcoming more volunteers to give back.