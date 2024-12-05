Warmer temperatures build in for your Thursday plans

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking increased temperatures. Thursday morning is in the 40s and 50s, and the warming trend will continue into the weekend.

Thursday

There will be plenty of sunshine again today, with a mostly sunny sky this afternoon.

Temperatures are also trending in the warmer direction, with highs in the mid-70s.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Temperatures are nice and dry this morning with barely any clouds. We are, however, still seeing some smoke in the air right now due to prescribed burns. Temperatures will still be in the 70s by 5 p.m. with mostly sunny skies.”

Friday

Milder start to Friday morning with temperatures in the mid 50s.

A weak cold front will swing through Southwest Florida on Friday, bringing a few more clouds and a stray shower for the afternoon and evening.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s for your Friday afternoon plans.

Saturday

Slightly cooler and less humid air builds in for your Saturday morning as temperatures start in the lower to mid 50s.

Expect plenty of sunshine throughout your Saturday, with highs in the mid-70s.