1 dead after crashing into tree in Estero

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person is dead after crashing into a tree in Estero on Friday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Three Oaks Parkway and Oakwilde Boulevard.

The driver was traveling south on Three Oaks Parkway. Authorities said they failed to negotiate a curve to the right and entered the raised center median.

FHP said that the vehicle traveled over two different portions of shrubs before the front portion of the car collided with a tree.

The driver was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

