1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Immokalee

One win stood in between the Golden Eagles and a trip to the state title as Naples competed in its 12th state semifinal.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person is dead after crashing into a tree in Estero on Friday night.
Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Friday night in Immokalee.
Family, friends and loved ones gathered at a candlelight vigil to remember and honor the life of 18-year-old D’eisha Arthur.
FGCU is holding its “Night at the Nest” fundraiser and gala on Friday. The money raised will go toward university scholarships.
Residents and businesses at the Punta Gorda Veterans Village are stepping up to make military transitions a little easier this holiday season.
A North Port family is battling against Heritage Insurance over the damage Hurricane Ian did to their home.
There are new developments in the murder-for-hire case that made headlines for weeks at the start of the year. The defendants are back in court.
Some Cape Coral residents woke up in the early morning hours to their neighbors’ homes being raided by federal agents.
Lee County has implemented the Hope Card Program, a new statewide initiative to help victims of domestic violence.
A carjacking in Lee County led to a police pursuit.
The Luminary Festival kicked off on Sanibel Island on Friday. This community-wide holiday event puts residents and visitors in the holiday spirit.
During Hurricane Ian, Rachel at the well was uprooted from its spot in front of the Edison Park neighborhood.
After 78 years, the Naples Yacht Club has appointed its first woman commodore. Kathy Parks King is her name.
Mano Santa Tattoos is the newest tattoo studio in Fort Myers, offering an immersive tattoo experience to clients. The shop is woman-owned and women-staffed.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near New Market Road West and Escambia Street.
CCSO deputies are directing traffic near the intersection until further notice.
Authorities say drivers should expect delays and find alternate routes.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.