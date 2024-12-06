WINK News

Watch Now

1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Immokalee

Writer: Elyssa Morataya
Published: Updated:
Credit: UC Breaking

Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Friday night in Immokalee.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near New Market Road West and Escambia Street.

CCSO deputies are directing traffic near the intersection until further notice.

Authorities say drivers should expect delays and find alternate routes.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.