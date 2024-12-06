64-year-old drug dealer sentenced in Collier County

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The City of Punta Gorda has yet to complete repairs or remove the boats that remain stranded in Gilchrist Park after Hurricane Milton.
Research shows that some older adults have signs of the disease in their brains after they die, even though they never had symptoms while they were alive. These cases could be key to developing new treatments.
A 64-year-old drug dealer has been sentenced in Collier County for possession and distribution of cocaine.
After more than two years of uncertainty, victims of Hurricane Ian and other disasters are getting some financial relief.
For almost four years, Mitra 9 has marketed itself as the Budweiser of Kava, trying to make mainstream a growing trend of Kava-infused drinks that are said to help reduce anxiety.
Hundreds joined to pay their respects to a beloved firefighter who passed away in November.
New developments are coming to State Road 82 near the Forum, the biggest of which is Amazon’s new robotics fulfillment center.
It’s the holiday season, and there are events galore across Southwest Florida this weekend. One of those events is the Sanibel Luminary Festival.
Florida Gulf Coast University police have arrested a student accused of sending a threat to the university through Snapchat.
Sanibel’s annual food programs, island-based social services and Helping Hands’ JOG N JAM 10K/5K race will close several roads this Saturday.
A 16-year-old with a history of stealing cars has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Cape Coral driveway.
Work began in late November to prepare for a Publix supermarket at the Gateway Shoppes at North Bay on the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Wiggins Pass Road in North Naples.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a woman wanted for credit card theft in Bonita Springs.
A cold front will bring in stray showers this Friday afternoon and evening with warmer temperatures in the upper 70s.
A house fire caused a massive scene overnight near downtown Fort Myers, with smoke visible from the home.
A 64-year-old drug dealer has been sentenced in Collier County for possession and distribution of cocaine.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Wesley Tillman in January 2023.
“Thanks to the efforts of our hardworking Vice and Narcotics Bureau detectives a career drug dealer will spend a long time in prison where he can’t peddle his poison,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.
On Thursday, a judge sentenced Tillman to eight years in prison after a jury found him guilty of cocaine distribution within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and possession of cocaine.
Tillman was one of 13 people arrested during Operation Fresh Air.
Other arrests include the following:
The operation targeted an area along South Second Street in Immokalee, which operated as an open-air marketplace for street-level dealers and their customers to conduct illegal narcotic transactions, the sheriff said.