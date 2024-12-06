WINK News

64-year-old drug dealer sentenced in Collier County

A 64-year-old drug dealer has been sentenced in Collier County for possession and distribution of cocaine.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Wesley Tillman in January 2023.

“Thanks to the efforts of our hardworking Vice and Narcotics Bureau detectives a career drug dealer will spend a long time in prison where he can’t peddle his poison,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Tillman to eight years in prison after a jury found him guilty of cocaine distribution within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and possession of cocaine.

Tillman was one of 13 people arrested during Operation Fresh Air.

Other arrests include the following:

  • Talbot Karsa Fuller, 34
  • Robert Jackson III, 39
  • Derwen Dontay Jackson, 40
  • Tyrell James, 36
  • Iginio Reyes-Hernandez, 29
  • Rafael Perez-Hernandez, 38
  • Ronald James Livingston, 60
  • Marco Louis Destine, 54
  • Edwin Lopez-Mendez, 24
  • Fredonna Jean Friaz-Vazquez, 56
  • Aaron D. Hunt, 36
  • Pedro Diaz, 32.

The operation targeted an area along South Second Street in Immokalee, which operated as an open-air marketplace for street-level dealers and their customers to conduct illegal narcotic transactions, the sheriff said.

