Credit: WINK News

The Weather Authority is tracking a cold front that will bring in stray showers this Friday afternoon and evening with warmer temperatures in the upper 70s.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Stray showers are forecasted today as a weak cold front slides in from north to south. It’s not a strong front, and it really won’t impact our temperatures too much, but there is that chance of a stray shower as clouds increase this afternoon. Once that front moves south, we’ll see plenty of sunshine for your weekend plans.”

Friday

The Weather Authority is tracking a weak cold front swinging through Southwest Florida this Friday.

Clouds will increase through the early afternoon, and stray showers are possible this afternoon and evening.

For your Friday afternoon plans, highs climb into the upper 70s.

Saturday

Starting cooler Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Expect plenty of sunshine throughout your Saturday, with highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday

We’ll see plenty of sunshine again for your Sunday plans with only a few clouds in the afternoon.

Our temperatures are also trending warmer, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s for your Sunday afternoon plans.