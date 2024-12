Hundreds joined to pay their respects to a beloved firefighter who passed away in November.

Friends and family of John McMahon Jr. all met in Hertz Arena Friday morning for his funeral service.

McMahon was a father of three, a husband, a brother, a grandfather and a former fighter. Many called him “chief” and a fire service legend.

Before the service started, dozens of people watched and participated in the procession that started at 9 a.m. by the Edison Mall and made its way to Hertz Arena.

Fire departments from all across the area—Cape Coral, Estero, San Carlos Park and DeSoto, to name a few—were there. Service police and sheriff’s departments were also there.

As they entered Hertz Arena, they were greeted by a massive American flag in McMahon’s honor.

He was the president and drum major of a bagpipe and drum band composed of first responders, veterans and patriots.

McMahon worked at South Trial Fire and Rescue, climbing the ladder and eventually becoming the deputy chief of operations.

After working 30 years with the department, he retired, but after 7 years of retirement, he joined the North Collier Fire and Rescue as assistant chief of operations and retired 3 years later.