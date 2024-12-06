Future unsure for Rachel at the Well

The future of the spirit of Fort Myers is uncertain.

During Hurricane Ian, Rachel at the Well was uprooted from its spot in front of the Edison Park neighborhood.

After months and years of work, the statue was placed back where it belongs, but there is still a lot of work to be done, and someone needs to pay for it.

The bids the City of Fort Myers has gotten are just way too high.

Mayor Kevin Anderson told us they are back at the drawing board, and like so many other issues, Rachel at the Well comes down to money and FEMA.

Rachel has taught Fort Myers patience, but after two years, the city is almost done. All that’s left is finding a contractor for the right price.

Rachel at the Well remains resolute, standing on her perch near the Edison and Ford Estates.

“First of all, as a city, we’re going to find a way to make this work,” said Mayor Kevin Anderson.

Mangled metal jutting from the base of the statue isn’t the most appealing look for Rachel.

The city is working to restore her to what she was prior to Hurricane Ian, but Mayor Kevin Anderson told us they hit a snag.

“We only got one bid, and it was much higher than we expected and much higher than what FEMA would approve, so now we’re back to the drawing board,” Anderson said.

So, now the city is looking for a contractor to do the work at a reasonable price, which means a price that the city and FEMA will accept.

“Just because it’s being reimbursed by FEMA, it doesn’t mean we don’t have an obligation to manage those tax dollars,” Anderson said.

Rachel at the Well is a priority for Mayor Anderson and the city, so it’s not if; it’s when.

“We will get this project completed; it is just a matter of how and when, so hopefully, we’ll identify a contractor that can do it at a price that is acceptable to both us and FEMA,” Anderson said.

City Councilwoman Teresa Watkins Brown believes we are close to rounding up Rachel’s repairs.

“I do feel strongly that Rachel at the Well will be fixed within the next year,” Brown said.

The mayor and councilwoman both stressed the importance of getting Rachel at the Well restored for its historical significance alone.

Once they find a contractor, they will finish the project.