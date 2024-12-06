Naples Yacht Club appoints first woman commodore

WINK News
The Luminary Festival kicked off on Sanibel Island on Friday. This community-wide holiday event puts residents and visitors in the holiday spirit.
During Hurricane Ian, Rachel at the well was uprooted from its spot in front of the Edison Park neighborhood.
Mano Santa Tattoos is the newest tattoo studio in Fort Myers, offering an immersive tattoo experience to clients. The shop is woman-owned and women-staffed.
The City of Punta Gorda has yet to complete repairs or remove the boats that remain stranded in Gilchrist Park after Hurricane Milton.
Research shows that some older adults have signs of the disease in their brains after they die, even though they never had symptoms while they were alive. These cases could be key to developing new treatments.
A 64-year-old drug dealer has been sentenced in Collier County for possession and distribution of cocaine.
After more than two years of uncertainty, victims of Hurricane Ian and other disasters are getting some financial relief.
For almost four years, Mitra 9 has marketed itself as the Budweiser of Kava, trying to make mainstream a growing trend of Kava-infused drinks that are said to help reduce anxiety.
Hundreds joined to pay their respects to a beloved firefighter who passed away in November.
New developments are coming to State Road 82 near the Forum, the biggest of which is Amazon’s new robotics fulfillment center.
Florida Gulf Coast University police have arrested a student accused of sending a threat to the university through Snapchat.
Sanibel’s annual food programs, island-based social services and Helping Hands’ JOG N JAM 10K/5K race will close several roads this Saturday.
A 16-year-old with a history of stealing cars has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Cape Coral driveway.
Work began in late November to prepare for a Publix supermarket at the Gateway Shoppes at North Bay on the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Wiggins Pass Road in North Naples.
After 78 years, the Naples Yacht Club has appointed its first woman commodore. Kathy Parks King is her name.
“My husband and I became members of the Naples Yacht Club in about 2011,” said King. “We were boaters at that time and loved boating and loved Naples. And the more you get to know Naples, the more you want to be part of this community.”
She served as chairman of the Humane Society of Naples, and the club took interest in King.
“Caught the attention of some people here, and they were looking for, unbeknownst to me, another director,” said King. “I was very happy when they asked me to be on the board of directors, and I have served six years in that position.”
She continued to work her way upwards within the Naples Yacht Club to commodore.
“And after 78 years, I think that’s a good thing,” said King.
The commodore sets the direction of the club and club management.
“We are in such a unique position,” said King. “We are currently the number one yacht club in Florida. We are the number five yacht club in the nation, and we are now ranked globally in the top 50 yacht clubs around the world. To maintain — while building that– is going to be just a great experience.”
King hopes to inspire other women, as there are still so many firsts to make.
“I think anytime we see someone new in a position that you haven’t seen before, it inspires all the people coming that way,” said King. “If they have an interest, they noted that they can pursue it, literally anything is possible if you just stick with it and build relationships along the way.”
Saturday will be King’s debut as commodore when the Naples Yacht Club hosts its annual fleet review and commissioning ceremony.