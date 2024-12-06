Punta Gorda residents awaiting Gilchrist Park repairs

WINK News
The Luminary Festival kicked off on Sanibel Island on Friday. This community-wide holiday event puts residents and visitors in the holiday spirit.
During Hurricane Ian, Rachel at the well was uprooted from its spot in front of the Edison Park neighborhood.
After 78 years, the Naples Yacht Club has appointed its first woman commodore. Kathy Parks King is her name.
Mano Santa Tattoos is the newest tattoo studio in Fort Myers, offering an immersive tattoo experience to clients. The shop is woman-owned and women-staffed.
Research shows that some older adults have signs of the disease in their brains after they die, even though they never had symptoms while they were alive. These cases could be key to developing new treatments.
A 64-year-old drug dealer has been sentenced in Collier County for possession and distribution of cocaine.
After more than two years of uncertainty, victims of Hurricane Ian and other disasters are getting some financial relief.
For almost four years, Mitra 9 has marketed itself as the Budweiser of Kava, trying to make mainstream a growing trend of Kava-infused drinks that are said to help reduce anxiety.
Hundreds joined to pay their respects to a beloved firefighter who passed away in November.
New developments are coming to State Road 82 near the Forum, the biggest of which is Amazon’s new robotics fulfillment center.
Florida Gulf Coast University police have arrested a student accused of sending a threat to the university through Snapchat.
Sanibel’s annual food programs, island-based social services and Helping Hands’ JOG N JAM 10K/5K race will close several roads this Saturday.
A 16-year-old with a history of stealing cars has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Cape Coral driveway.
Work began in late November to prepare for a Publix supermarket at the Gateway Shoppes at North Bay on the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Wiggins Pass Road in North Naples.
The City of Punta Gorda has yet to complete repairs or remove the boats that remain stranded in Gilchrist Park after Hurricane Milton.
Five boats remain scattered throughout Gilchrist Park since the hurricane on Oct. 10.
All five of these boats have now been turned over to the city, where they will remove and dispose of them.
Even though the park is closed, visitors are still coming out for their morning walks and bike rides next to Charlotte Harbor.
Visitors like Al Choiniere said he’s not letting those orange fences stop him from soaking up that sun at Gilchrist Park.
“It’s sad because so much damage has been done to grow a grass park. We’re just waiting for it to get put back together,” said Choiniere. “We were just commenting yesterday. They were out cleaning up the pickleball court and the tennis courts and starting to look a little better. Every day we see a little bit more progress, so we’re excited.”
The city said they are requesting FEMA pay for the removal of the boats.
When the boats eventually get removed from Gilchrist Park, the city said there will be a community clean-up day later in the month to remove all this leftover debris and garbage.