Punta Gorda residents awaiting Gilchrist Park repairs

The City of Punta Gorda has yet to complete repairs or remove the boats that remain stranded in Gilchrist Park after Hurricane Milton.

Five boats remain scattered throughout Gilchrist Park since the hurricane on Oct. 10.

All five of these boats have now been turned over to the city, where they will remove and dispose of them.

Even though the park is closed, visitors are still coming out for their morning walks and bike rides next to Charlotte Harbor.

Visitors like Al Choiniere said he’s not letting those orange fences stop him from soaking up that sun at Gilchrist Park.

“It’s sad because so much damage has been done to grow a grass park. We’re just waiting for it to get put back together,” said Choiniere. “We were just commenting yesterday. They were out cleaning up the pickleball court and the tennis courts and starting to look a little better. Every day we see a little bit more progress, so we’re excited.”

The city said they are requesting FEMA pay for the removal of the boats.

When the boats eventually get removed from Gilchrist Park, the city said there will be a community clean-up day later in the month to remove all this leftover debris and garbage.

