Credit: WINK News

Residents and businesses at the Punta Gorda Veterans Village are stepping up to make military transitions a little easier this holiday season.

Many Charlotte County Santa helpers rolled up their sleeves and unloaded U-Hauls and trucks with donations, including home goods and food, all part of a mission to give back to those who’ve given so much.

Shawna Willis is a military wife. She said she is happy about the recognition the veterans are getting.

“I am just so elated. It’s very humbling,” said Willis. “Veterans often get forgotten after war, and they do a lot for the community they serve. They sacrifice their lives, and they don’t ask for anything. So we really wanted to be able to just thank them in a nice way where they don’t have to be ashamed that they need any additional help.”

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, nearly 33,000 veterans experienced homelessness this year; Navy Veteran Benjamin Caraballo was one of them.

“I was living in my car for 600 days,” said Caraballo. “I didn’t know that the veterans would help me. It never crossed my mind.”

Thanks to the Punta Gorda Veterans Village, he now has temporary housing as he prepares to transition to a permanent home. This holiday season, his community reminds him his sacrifice has not been forgotten.

Nancy Ortiz is the Program Manager for the Punta Gorda Veterans Village. She said that she was happy about the turnout.

“They had a wonderful turnout of the Home Goods for Heroes,” said Ortiz. “A bunch of different agencies in the community kind of partnered and put boxes in their businesses and their organizations for people to get home goods for the veterans here in our program so that when they move out, they have more stuff that they need.”

Caraballo said that he is humbled by the love he’s received.

“I’ve never seen so much love,” said Caraballo. “Usually, you see a lot of the opposite. I’ve seen a lot of the opposite.”

Home Goods for Heroes and Volunteers of America have helped thousands of veteranswho are struggling.