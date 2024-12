Q: At Gateway Shoppes at North Bay in North Naples at Wiggins Pass Road, there is a lot of construction going on. Most of the parking lot is closed. Do you know what’s going on? Thanks! — Mark Marowski, Bonita Springs

A: Work began in late November to prepare for a Publix supermarket at the Gateway Shoppes at North Bay on the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Wiggins Pass Road in North Naples.

The plaza, built in 2008 by Benderson Development, is seeing a major renovation as large inline spaces vacated by DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and Norris Home Furnishings as well as some smaller vacant retail units are demolished to build a proposed 54,000-square-foot supermarket at 13585 Tamiami Trail N. Contrary to some incorrect media reports, Publix is not moving into the Lucky’s Market end space but rather taking only the northernmost sliver of the defunct grocer’s space to punch an opening through the building to create a drive-thru lane for the new supermarket’s pharmacy.

