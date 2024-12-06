Unlocking Alzheimer’s mysteries

WINK News
The City of Punta Gorda has yet to complete repairs or remove the boats that remain stranded in Gilchrist Park after Hurricane Milton.
Research shows that some older adults have signs of the disease in their brains after they die, even though they never had symptoms while they were alive. These cases could be key to developing new treatments.
A 64-year-old drug dealer has been sentenced in Collier County for possession and distribution of cocaine.
After more than two years of uncertainty, victims of Hurricane Ian and other disasters are getting some financial relief.
For almost four years, Mitra 9 has marketed itself as the Budweiser of Kava, trying to make mainstream a growing trend of Kava-infused drinks that are said to help reduce anxiety.
Hundreds joined to pay their respects to a beloved firefighter who passed away in November.
New developments are coming to State Road 82 near the Forum, the biggest of which is Amazon’s new robotics fulfillment center.
It’s the holiday season, and there are events galore across Southwest Florida this weekend. One of those events is the Sanibel Luminary Festival.
Florida Gulf Coast University police have arrested a student accused of sending a threat to the university through Snapchat.
Sanibel’s annual food programs, island-based social services and Helping Hands’ JOG N JAM 10K/5K race will close several roads this Saturday.
A 16-year-old with a history of stealing cars has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Cape Coral driveway.
Work began in late November to prepare for a Publix supermarket at the Gateway Shoppes at North Bay on the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Wiggins Pass Road in North Naples.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a woman wanted for credit card theft in Bonita Springs.
A cold front will bring in stray showers this Friday afternoon and evening with warmer temperatures in the upper 70s.
A house fire caused a massive scene overnight near downtown Fort Myers, with smoke visible from the home.
It’s called asymptomatic Alzheimer’s. Professor Nur Jury-Garfe said that when studying postmortems, these brains show beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles, which are the two hallmarks of the disease.
“The postmortem diagnosis was ‘oh, this person had Alzheimer’s,’ but when you see, and you go to the clinical records, they were perfectly normal,” Jury-Garfe said.
Now, researchers are trying to determine how these asymptomatic cases avoid cognitive decline. One theory involves immune cells in the brain called microglia and their association with the beta-amyloid plaques.
“You have the plaque, and then in the asymptomatic cases, the microglia is more dynamic, so it can reach the plaque faster. Once it’s there in the plaque, it can embrace the plaque and start fighting and eating all these toxic molecules,” Jury-Garfe said.
If researchers can find a way to mimic these protective mechanisms, it could lead to therapies to help slow the progression of symptoms in someone with the disease.
According to the National Institutes of Health, 30 to 50% of brains donated for research as “healthy” actually show signs of Alzheimer’s.
These donors, who were around 85 years old on average, had no symptoms of the disease while they were alive.