Family, friends and loved ones gathered at a candlelight vigil to remember and honor the life of 18-year-old D’eisha Arthur.

Arthur died in a shooting at a party in Collier County last month.

Arthur’s loved ones are turning East Naples Community Park into a celebration of life for the 18-year-old.

People wore shirts with the young woman’s face, surrounded by purple balloons, candles and picture frames to showcase her beautiful smile.

With music blasting, this group is making sure that the community remembers Arthur.

Arthur’s funeral will be later this weekend, so her friends and family here can say their final goodbyes to the 18-year-old they knew and loved.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has not made any arrests in her murder but tells WINK News it is still an active investigation and that Arthur would have known her killer.