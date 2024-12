Christmas is right around the corner, and celebrations are underway. The Fort Myers Beach Boat Christmas Boat parade took place on Saturday.

The energy throughout the island was high throughout the evening. People were roaming the streets, having fun, and most importantly, checking out the boats on the water.

The parade featured food, festivities and 36 boats.

Visitors came from all over and were excited to see things slowly get back on track.

Terri Harelson and Rose Cwiek attended the boat parade. They said that they were happy to show up even with the construction on the island.

“There’s a lot of construction going on,” said Harelson. “But we’re glad to see it ’cause we come every year and just wanted to come back.”

“I love it down here,” said Cwiek. “And looking forward to some warm weather because it’s cold at home.”

Jacki Liszak is the president and CEO of the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce. She said that she loves the visitors and wants them to continue to frequent the island.

“We are open for business,” said Liszak. “We want you to come and spend the holidays with us.”

Craig is a Fort Myers Beach resident. He said that despite the island’s losses, they are recovering.

“We’ve lost a lot throughout the hurricanes,” said Craig. “Will it ever be the same? No, but it’s coming back good.”

In some eyes, it’s even better than good.

“It’s been an epic last month on Fort Myers Beach,” said Liszak. “People are out, they’re happy, they’re with friends. They’re with families, having a good time, and it’s our pleasure to be able to bring the holidays in and usher the spirit.”

To vote for your favorite boat from the parade, click here.