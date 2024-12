Credit: WINK News

Sports cars lined up like Santa’s reindeer, delivering presents to Golisano Children’s Hospital on Saturday.

Alba Cuka is a former patient at Golisano Children’s Hospital. She said that she recently completed chemotherapy.

“I got diagnosed towards the end of sixth grade,” said Cuka. “I’m now in ninth grade. I just finished chemotherapy on September 19, 2024.”

For the eighth year in a row, The Southwest Florida community drove up and dropped off gifts for children like Cuka.

However, some drivers are also donating money to help the hospital build a new pediatric center.

Since the children’s hospital shares the operating rooms with adult patients, the new pediatric center will help the hospital become more efficient.

Valerie Petracco is a co-chair of the Porsche Parade. She said that she was there to assist the outpatient center.

“We’re working on raising money for the Golisano Pediatric Outpatient Center, said Petracco. “So about 80% of the surgeries that are done on these children, they can go home. It’s on an outpatient basis.”

And given Cuka’s experience, she knows how important this new pediatric center will be to children who face the same battle she had to overcome.

“Surgery rooms are usually full because of adults and other things,” said Cuka. “So just to have one, just for kids, is like they can get a lot more people in and help a lot more instead of them waiting and just sitting there.”

The heartwarming generosity was matched only by the entertaining spectacle. Firefighters were repelling down the hospital to wave inside rooms, showing children facing unimaginable difficulties. They aren’t alone.

But take it from Cuka, who has been there. She knows what to do.

“Even if you are going through a tough challenge, push through it. You’re almost there,” said Cuka.

Never give up. So many in Southwest Florida are here for you.