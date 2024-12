Robert Dean Lawrence. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man was charged with homicide on Friday for a fatal shooting in October.

Robert Dean Lawrence was served with a murder warrant after being in custody for charges related to the incident that occurred on Oct. 27.

FMPD alleges that Lawrence took the life of Jerry Adam Jr. during a robbery near Colonial Boulevard and Ortiz Avenue.

Back in October, authorities responded to a report of a man being shot on Colonial Boulevard and Ortiz Avenue.

Police discovered the body of Adam Jr. in his underwear lying in the grassy area by the road. He had a gunshot wound to his chest.

According to a witness, a black SUV was swerving on the roadway. The witness said that the vehicle swerved in front of her, causing her to brake and smash into the rear of the SUV.

Lawrence allegedly dragged Adam Jr. from the driver’s seat of the SUV.

Police said Lawrence fled the scene after the incident.

FMPD posted on Facebook asking for public assistance in finding the SUV. It was found in Lehigh Acres.

A witness later identified Lawrence through a police lineup, and he was subsequently arrested.

At the time, he was charged with drug possession and robbery with a weapon.