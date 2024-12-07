WINK News

Man injured after stabbing in Immokalee

Writer: Tim Belizaire
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, one man is injured after being stabbed in the lower back on Saturday night.

Authorities received a call at 9 p.m. regarding the incident.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

CCSO said that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

Authorities said that this is an active investigation.

