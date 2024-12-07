Man injured after stabbing in Immokalee

WINK News
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, one man is injured after being stabbed in the lower back on Saturday night.
Christmas is right around the corner, and celebrations are underway. The Fort Myers Beach Boat Christmas Boat parade took place on Saturday.
Elevate Kava Bar and Lounge held its grand opening in Estero on Friday Night. The kava bar held its soft opening on Black Friday.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man was charged with homicide on Friday for a fatal shooting in October.
Sports cars lined up like Santa’s reindeer, delivering presents to Golisano Children’s Hospital on Saturday.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a man for attempting to rob a CVS Store in Lee County.
A fatal hit-and-run on Friday night in Collier County left a pedestrian dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Weather Authority says it will be another beautiful weekend across Southwest Florida.
One win stood in between the Golden Eagles and a trip to the state title as Naples competed in its 12th state semifinal.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person is dead after crashing into a tree in Estero on Friday night.
Family, friends and loved ones gathered at a candlelight vigil to remember and honor the life of 18-year-old D’eisha Arthur.
FGCU is holding its “Night at the Nest” fundraiser and gala on Friday. The money raised will go toward university scholarships.
Residents and businesses at the Punta Gorda Veterans Village are stepping up to make military transitions a little easier this holiday season.
A North Port family is battling against Heritage Insurance over the damage Hurricane Ian did to their home.
There are new developments in the murder-for-hire case that made headlines for weeks at the start of the year. The defendants are back in court.
Authorities received a call at 9 p.m. regarding the incident.
The victim was transported to the hospital.
CCSO said that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.
Authorities said that this is an active investigation.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.