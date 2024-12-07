Naples falls to Jones in state semifinals

In its 12th state semifinals appearance, one win stood between Naples and a state title berth.

The Tigers’ pounce proved too much for the Golden Eagles as Jones won 18-7 ending Naples’ season in the semis.

Nonetheless, Golden Eagles’ Head Coach Rick Martin told WINK News he is full of gratitude for this team and especially this group of seniors who got Naples back to the final four.

“They reset the standard here,” Martin said. “They made these juniors and sophomores and these young buck freshmen know that this is what Naples High School Football is all about. I’m indebted to them for that. I’m indebted to those seniors. I’m indebted to this entire team for that.”

Martin added he refuses to be upset about the loss because he is so grateful this team got Naples to the state semifinals for the first time since 2018.

Jones improves to 14-0 and heads to the state championship game in Pitbull Stadium on Friday.