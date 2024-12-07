Naples falls to Jones in state semifinals

WINK News
WINK News
One win stood in between the Golden Eagles and a trip to the state title as Naples competed in its 12th state semifinal.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person is dead after crashing into a tree in Estero on Friday night.
Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Friday night in Immokalee.
Family, friends and loved ones gathered at a candlelight vigil to remember and honor the life of 18-year-old D’eisha Arthur.
FGCU is holding its “Night at the Nest” fundraiser and gala on Friday. The money raised will go toward university scholarships.
Residents and businesses at the Punta Gorda Veterans Village are stepping up to make military transitions a little easier this holiday season.
A North Port family is battling against Heritage Insurance over the damage Hurricane Ian did to their home.
There are new developments in the murder-for-hire case that made headlines for weeks at the start of the year. The defendants are back in court.
Some Cape Coral residents woke up in the early morning hours to their neighbors’ homes being raided by federal agents.
Lee County has implemented the Hope Card Program, a new statewide initiative to help victims of domestic violence.
A carjacking in Lee County led to a police pursuit.
The Luminary Festival kicked off on Sanibel Island on Friday. This community-wide holiday event puts residents and visitors in the holiday spirit.
During Hurricane Ian, Rachel at the well was uprooted from its spot in front of the Edison Park neighborhood.
After 78 years, the Naples Yacht Club has appointed its first woman commodore. Kathy Parks King is her name.
Mano Santa Tattoos is the newest tattoo studio in Fort Myers, offering an immersive tattoo experience to clients. The shop is woman-owned and women-staffed.
In its 12th state semifinals appearance, one win stood between Naples and a state title berth.
The Tigers’ pounce proved too much for the Golden Eagles as Jones won 18-7 ending Naples’ season in the semis.
Nonetheless, Golden Eagles’ Head Coach Rick Martin told WINK News he is full of gratitude for this team and especially this group of seniors who got Naples back to the final four.
“They reset the standard here,” Martin said. “They made these juniors and sophomores and these young buck freshmen know that this is what Naples High School Football is all about. I’m indebted to them for that. I’m indebted to those seniors. I’m indebted to this entire team for that.”
Martin added he refuses to be upset about the loss because he is so grateful this team got Naples to the state semifinals for the first time since 2018.
Jones improves to 14-0 and heads to the state championship game in Pitbull Stadium on Friday.