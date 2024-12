Family and friends affectionately called her ‘DD,’ describing the 18-year-old Deshia Arthur as caring and sincere ahead of her funeral service on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Arthur was murdered at a house party in a Collier County short-term rental home in November, and her killer is still on the run.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were clearing out party-goers when someone fired a gun.

Her killer disappeared into a crowd of at least 80 people.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan attended Arthur’s funeral service, which begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday at the Elim French Haitian Church in Naples.

Earlier this week, those who loved Arthur expressed all of their sorrow at a candlelit vigil honoring the 18-year-old.

WINK News spoke with a loved one, showing their support at the vigil, “It’s really sad that she had to go like that. Because it’s like, why? Like, how could you hate DD? How could you not like her?”

If you can’t attend the service but want to pay your respects, the church will live-stream services on its YouTube page. Find it here.

Deputies say they believe the suspect accused of killing Arthur knew her.

A $3,000 reward is being offered in hopes of capturing her killer.

If you have any information that may help authorities in this case, please call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.