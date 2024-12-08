WINK News

Precautionary boil water notice lifted for Fort Myers Beach

Fort Myers Beach
A precautionary boil water notice was in effect for all residents of Fort Myers Beach due to a water main break on Estero Boulevard that has been resolved.

Before the boil water notice was lifted, two consecutive days of satisfactory bacteriological water samples had to show that the water was safe to drink.

The town has resolved the issue.

