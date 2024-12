The Weather Authority is forecasting blue skies, sunshine, and seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s on Sunday.

Dry air continues to filter in, meaning we can expect another day with comfortable dew points and won’t be tracking any rain.

Sunday evening, temperatures will be back down into the 60s under mostly clear skies.

Monday

We kick off the work week with sun and clouds overhead and temperatures topping out in the low 80s.

This week

Looking closer to midweek, we will be tracking a cold front that will usher in some scattered showers and storms on Wednesday.

Once the front passes to our south, much drier and cooler air will come behind it in time for the second half of the week.

Beach and boating

It’s a nice beach and boating day, as temperatures are slightly warmer than they have been.

The winds are out of the east, shifting north later in the day, around 5 to 10 knots, with the Gulf wave heights reaching around 1 to 2 feet.

There’s a light chop in the bays and inland waters.