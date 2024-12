This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features an alleged long-time drug dealer being sentenced, a man who is accused of assault with a saw-like weapon, and a man sexually assaulting a minor on the Naples Pier. John Wesley Tillman

A 64-year-old drug dealer has been sentenced in Collier County for possession and distribution of cocaine.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Wesley Tillman in January 2023.

“Thanks to the efforts of our hardworking Vice and Narcotics Bureau detectives, a career drug dealer will spend a long time in prison where he can’t peddle his poison,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Tillman to eight years in prison after a jury found him guilty of cocaine distribution within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and possession of cocaine.

Tillman was one of 13 people arrested during Operation Fresh Air.

The operation targeted an area along South Second Street in Immokalee, which operated as an open-air marketplace for street-level dealers and their customers to conduct illegal narcotic transactions, the sheriff said.

Rolando Ruiz Alonso, 61 Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who is accused of assault with a saw-like weapon.

Deputies arrested Rolando Ruiz Alonso, 61, on Tuesday after responding to a disturbance between two men at South Center Drive in North Fort Myers.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered Alonso had gotten into a verbal argument after being accused of driving in the wrong direction.

Evidence gathered from the scene found Alonso allegedly escalated the situation with the victim, which prompted him to unsheath and swing the saw-like weapon in retaliation.

Deputies suspected that Alonso used what appeared to have been ceramic pottery as a weapon.

The victim sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Deputies have not clarified if the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Alonso was apprehended by deputies, where he faced aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge.

Stanley Bornelus

A Naples man has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor on the Naples Pier.

According to the Naples Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Naples Pier after security personnel saw two people engaging in sex over the security cameras on Sunday around 3 a.m.

When officers met with the two subjects, they admitted to having sex on the pier.

Officers identified the pair as 24-year-old Stanley Bornelus and an underage victim.

Bornelus said he and the victim met and communicated on Instagram.

After searching Bornelus’ phone, officers discovered multiple videos of Bornelus and the victim having intercourse, with the most recent video having a location stamp near the Naples Pier.

The victim confirmed to investigators that the pair met on Instagram over a year and a half ago but only met in person recently.

The victim also confirmed that she and Bornelus had sex multiple times, and she told Bornelus she was underage.

Bornelus is charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim older than 12 and less than 16 years old and four counts of cruelty towards a child to direct or promote the sexual performance of a child.