Clean-up from Hurricane Milton debris is wrapping up two months after the storm in Punta Gorda.

WINK News reporter Zoe Warner went there to find out how much time people have left to dump their debris.

The city asked for all debris to be placed in the right-of-way on Sunday so crews could pick it up on Monday.

A contractor hired by the city is doing their last sweep to remove hurricane debris along city streets.

Once the last sweep of debris removal is complete, the sanitation department will resume its normal trash collection schedule.

If you haven’t seen trucks come to your area yet, there may be some time to grab those last items you’ve been meaning to get rid of from the storms.

Some residents we spoke with on Monday seem pleased with the city’s work so far.

One Punta Gorda resident said, “I think it’s a lot. And the crews, I’m sure, are doing their best. You know, to get to everything. But it’s a lot, especially, you know, being hit so quickly by Helene and Milton.”

“I’d say they’re doing a pretty good job, too, actually. A little slow, but they got a lot to do, too,” said another resident.

The city has said that the trucks that will be doing the removal are big, so make sure you’re not placing your trash too close to the curb and parking your cars in the driveway to give those dump trucks some room.