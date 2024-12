Naples has a parking problem, but city leaders are stuck between a rock and a hard place trying to find a solution. The city’s rapid growth makes it harder every day to find a place for everyone to park.

On Monday, the city council spent an hour debating potential solutions, from treating parking like a commodity to adding more spots.

Some people we spoke with told us there have been times they have plans to grab dinner or drinks down here, and they can’t find parking after circling around for a while and eventually just go home.

They said they’re glad the city is discussing it, but something needs to be done now.

On Monday, they had a discussion on how to make the parking situation in Naples better.

Some ways were a resident sticker program, implementing expanded regulations and reevaluating the number of parking spots that can be added.

People with the Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District were not shy about telling city leaders about the parking problems they see every day.

“We wanna work together to provide some of those solutions; find additional parking, whether it’s rooftop, whether it’s underground; ways to promote current use on the avenue,” they said during the meeting.

We reached out to the city to ask when we could expect to see some type of change and where exactly, but we haven’t heard back from them just yet.