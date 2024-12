Sign advertises the public meeting on the Wilson Boulevard extension. Credit: WINK News

Collier County will hold a public meeting to discuss extending Wilson Boulevard in Naples, which could ease traffic congestion and allow for faster emergency response times.

There will be a short formal presentation at 5:45 p.m. This will be the third public information meeting of the study, which began in 2022.

Project displays will be available to review during the entire meeting time, and project team members will be standing by to assist with any questions.

The study’s goal is to determine a preferred conceptual alignment and specifications to connect Golden Gate Boulevard East and Collier Boulevard.

In 2005, a previous Wilson Boulevard extension corridor study identified three corridors and offered short and long-term recommendations for improving them.

This study builds on the previous study by looking at county-owned property to facilitate corridor development and assess environmental impacts, as well as land use and funding/implementation.

Based on comments received at the two prior public information meetings and conversations with stakeholders, the project team has further analyzed land use, environmental, and transportation issues resulting in a revised conceptual alignment.

Conclusions and recommendations of this study are anticipated to be presented to the Board of County Commissioners in the spring of 2025.

The meeting on the Wilson Boulevard Extension Corridor Study from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Heritage Bay Government Services Center at 15450 Collier Boulevard in Naples.