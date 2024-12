There is a trend of motorcycles being taken right from a parking lot. At Coastal Village in Estero, two men unlocked a bike and then loaded it in the back of a van.

In a recorded video, people were in disbelief as the bike was stolen. Several bikes were taken in a similar way.

Many of them were taken from Coastal Village, just miles away from the FGCU campus.

One resident said they wanted their bike back.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three stolen motorcycles in the 4th precinct jurisdiction.

Eden Mason saw her motorcycle stolen and hauled off in the back of a van.

“Seeing my bike not in my parking spot, like, my heart sunk,” said Mason.

Mason owns a Yamaha sports bike, but thieves stole it on Friday night.

“I had a note that was left on the cover that said somebody had watched my motorcycle get stolen, and they had taken a video,” said Mason.

A neighbor sent her a video of the crime at University Village’s parking lot in Estero.

“In the first five seconds, they snapped my handlebar lock, said Mason. “You can hear it in the video, and they shoved it in the back of the van, and they were off in 35 seconds it took them.”

LCSO’s report said a Suzuki motorcycle was also stolen from Coastal Village, a nearby Estero apartment complex, last week.

In January, Leo Schlenger had his Yamaha stolen from Coastal Village as well.

“I’ve never felt a sinking feeling like waking up and realizing that your vehicle is not where you left it,” said Schlenger. “So that’s something I hope to never have to experience again.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed it’s investigating three motorcycle thefts in the area.

“I pray for the people that take my bike and that thinking theft is a good way to make an income. I pray for you,” said Mason.