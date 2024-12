Fort Myers Yacht Basin. CREDIT: WINK News

The City of Fort Myers has promised that the Yacht Basin downtown will get a makeover, and the company running the show will give an update today.

After Hurricane Ian, abandoned boats sat in the water with a fence surrounding the area for months.

Now, that fence is still there, and the boats are gone, but it has a lot of potential.

Suntex is the company that won the bid to lease and run the Yacht Basin for the city, so they’ll most likely update us on Monday afternoon.

Documents filed with the Department of Environmental Protection show that a big part of the building will be filling in multiple acres of the existing marina to build a whole new one further out into the Caloosahatchee River.

That means some waterfront parts of Edward Drive, from Hendry Street to the Edison Bridge, will no longer be waterfront.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson says this transformation will turn into a “world-class marina,” and despite it being different, he says people will be happy.

“This will really light up that section of downtown. That’s a section that’s been kind of out there on its own. So, it will bring more people to the waterfront and enhance the end of First Street. Which is good,” said Kevin Anderson, City of Fort Myers Mayor.

The workshop is Monday afternoon.

WINK News will find out what happened and the new information on the future of this Yacht Basin.