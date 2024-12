A World War II veteran just turned 100 years old and celebrated with his community.

Augustine “Augie” Luce said he survived being shot in the leg during the Normandy invasion and went on to live a long, prosperous life.

Luce’s simple habits contributed to his incredible longevity.

One hundred years and counting, Luce has seen a lot in his century on Earth. During World War II, this infantryman never imagined that 82 years later, his community, family and friends would gather to celebrate and honor him.

It is a celebration 100 years in the making.

Shortly after graduating high school, Luce enlisted in the army to help support his family.

Luce shared with me that he was part of the third wave of the Normandy invasion during World War II. He was wounded, an experience he never thought he’d survive.

“I was shot in the left leg, machine gun, [he] had a machine gun. I went there to get killed, and I didn’t get killed, so that was the best thing that could’ve happened to me,” Luce said.

After 89 days in the hospital and months of recovery, Luce returned home. He got married, raised two kids, and worked at the post office for 40 years.

And he’s still going strong. He doesn’t take any medicine, just vitamins. He enjoys a glass of wine a day to relax before going to bed and uses his bike to work out every single day.