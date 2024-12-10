$1.2 million approved for repairs for FMB and Sanibel schools

WINK News
A pursuit between the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and a vehicle on Interstate 75 ended in a crash.
Beware of the beach! Red tide is making its way towards Southwest Florida once again.
This hurricane season left an expensive mess at Fort Myers Beach Elementary and the Sanibel school, but who’s paying the $1.2 million price tag?
A teenager accused of carjacking a woman in a church parking lot on Friday had just escaped from a facility where he was being held under the Baker Act, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Being a teacher is just like any other profession. Teachers need to take days off, get sick, and sometimes cover for co-workers.
The owner of Animal Rescue Inc. in LaBelle is doing everything she can to prevent the shelter from disappearing in a matter of months.
Collier County residents are vocalizing their concerns over the commissioner’s decision to develop housing on the Naples Golf Course.
With Lee Memorial Hospital scheduled to close in 2027, discussions over what will replace the building are in full swing and whether Fort Myers City Hall is the right choice.
Toys for Tots aims to bring gifts to children and their families who may not be able to afford them for the holidays.
WINK News is learning more about the man accused of shooting and killing a health insurance CEO on a New York City sidewalk last week, and breaking down what he may think of himself based on the writings he left behind.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a sedan and pick-up truck that occurred near Airport Pulling Road.
When it comes to cancer treatment, several options come to mind, such as chemotherapy, surgery, and or radiation; however, there is another option that may prove to be as effective.
A Fort Myers man has been convicted of several charges, including the sexual assault of a 17-year-old teenager.
The Florida Department of Health issued a red tide advisory after presence of the algae bloom was found near Clam Pass and Barefoot Beach in Collier County.
Southwest Florida International Airport, RSW, is offering passengers RSWRemote, a reserved holiday parking option.
The money comes from capital funds, which in the coming years will hopefully be reimbursed by insurance or FEMA.
Parents told WINK News on Tuesday night that they’re ready to put this money to use and get their kids back on campus.
A resounding ‘yes’ approved $1.2 million for our island schools.
That money is going to the Sanibel School and Fort Myers Beach Elementary, both of which are still getting back on their feet nearly 2 months after Hurricane Milton.
“With Milton, we only got a couple inches of school in the water, a couple inches of water in the school. Problem is it’s taken a bit of time to get our kids back, and it’s tough,” John Koss, parent of a Fort Myers Beach student.
Although students at the Sanibel school went back on campus last week, the school district says work on cabinetry, plumbing, drywall and flooring is still underway. Which is keeping kids out of certain areas of the school.
Meanwhile on Fort Myers Beach:
“It’s been nine weeks. Okay? This the studies need to have been done by now. We at least need to have clarity. We’ve got fifth graders. It’s our last year in the school. They’re literally upset in tears at the thought … they might not be able to finish at our little school,” said Koss.
Koss, along with other parents came to speak during public comment in Tuesday night’s school district meeting.
With 2025 just weeks away, they’re ready for their students to be back at home base.
“When you have a third-grade kid that’s on a bus for four hours a day, you know we’re trying to teach our kids to love school and how great school can be, and it’s hard when you’re dealing with all that stuff.”“So we just want the normalcy back.”
It’s too early to know how the over a million dollars will be divvied up, and the school district told WINK News that after Tuesday’s meeting, the contractor for FMB has not given them a timeline yet for students to be back on campus.