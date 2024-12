The Collier County School Board is set to vote on the proposed boundary changes.

One part of this is to lessen the impact on Immokalee Road traffic, which is a nightmare every morning.

Not only are these changes meant to alleviate the traffic, but they hope to do a lot more with the issue of overcrowded schools.

One example of that is at Laurel Oaks Elementary School, which currently is at about 160% capacity.

Below are the two options for elementary schools being presented to the Collier County School Board on Tuesday morning.

There are many changes here, but again, the goal is to address multiple issues related to population growth, traffic and housing affordability.

Then, we have the two for middle schools.

Not so many changes here and that’s because one priority they have is to avoid splitting neighborhoods, because many parents have told us they’re worried they’ll have drastic change in their commute and child’s school.

Lastly, high schools, in which both options are the same.

From Nov. 20 to Dec. 5, the school district received a lot of feedback from parents on these proposals.

The plan is for the school board to vote at 9 a.m.