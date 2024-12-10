Cape Coral woman accused of DUI, striking pedestrian

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Southwest Florida International Airport, RSW, is offering passengers RSWRemote, a reserved holiday parking option.
A Clewiston man has been arrested after allegedly possessing potentially thousands of photos and videos of child pornography.
Florida Highway Patrol is set to hold a news conference regarding National Drunk and Drugged Driving Awareness Month.
A Cape Coral woman has been arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into a pedestrian last night.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a woman who was seen stealing gaming consoles from Best Buy.
Boats that came ashore during Hurricane Milton haven’t moved since.
2 people and a parrot are safe after an early morning house fire in Bonita Springs.
The Collier County School Board is set to vote on the proposed boundary changes.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm afternoon with temperatures in the lower to mid-80s.
Blue beats Gold 27-7 in the 36th annual Rotary South Football Classic, which brings the top senior high school football players in Lee County.
Purring and persevering through the pain, a neighborhood cat named Tommy survived being shot in the leg.
The poinsettia tree in Times Square is now shining bright; the community joined together Monday evening for the second annual tree lighting ceremony.
It’s time for a miracle moment. Two kids are celebrating being cancer-free this holiday season.
Reverend Isadore Edwards may be gone but his legacy will be forever tied to the city of Fort Myers.
There is a trend of motorcycles being taken from parking lots. In Estero, two men unlocked a bike and then loaded it in the back of a van.
A Cape Coral woman has been arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into a pedestrian last night.
According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on Monday at approximately 7:58 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 1300 block of Beach Pkwy.
The crash involved a red Ford Escape driven by 56-year-old Robin Marie Nicholson. Nicholson veered to the right, striking a pedestrian as he was walking in the bike lane along the roadway.
Witnesses identified Nicholson as the driver and confirmed her involvement in the crash. Officers arrived at the scene and observed signs of impairment in Nicholson.
Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted, and based on her performance and other indicators of impairment, Nicholson was arrested for driving under the influence.
Nicholson was transported to the hospital. Breath test results revealed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.118%. The legal limit is 0.08%.
Nicholson is being charged with DUI and serious bodily injury to another.