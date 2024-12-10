WINK News

Cape Coral woman accused of DUI, striking pedestrian

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Robin Marie Nicholson Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Cape Coral woman has been arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into a pedestrian last night.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on Monday at approximately 7:58 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 1300 block of Beach Pkwy.

The crash involved a red Ford Escape driven by 56-year-old Robin Marie Nicholson. Nicholson veered to the right, striking a pedestrian as he was walking in the bike lane along the roadway.

Witnesses identified Nicholson as the driver and confirmed her involvement in the crash. Officers arrived at the scene and observed signs of impairment in Nicholson.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted, and based on her performance and other indicators of impairment, Nicholson was arrested for driving under the influence.

Nicholson was transported to the hospital. Breath test results revealed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.118%. The legal limit is 0.08%. 

Nicholson is being charged with DUI and serious bodily injury to another.

