Clewiston man accused of possessing child pornography

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:
John Eric Hernandez Credit: The Clewiston Police Department

A Clewiston man has been arrested after allegedly possessing potentially thousands of photos and videos of child pornography.

According to the Clewiston Police Department, it was assisted by the Department of Homeland Security and the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, serving a search warrant at 428 East Sagamore Ave.

During the search, detectives discovered hundreds, potentially thousands, of photos and videos of child pornography on a device.

More than a dozen additional electronic items were seized for analysis.

Thirty-eight-year-old John Eric Hernandez was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation remains active; additional charges, as well as additional arrests, are anticipated.  

