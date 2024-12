Collier County residents are vocalizing their concerns over the possibility of the Links of Naples golf course being redeveloped into homes.

The golf course, located off US-41, south of Collier Boulevard, is in a rural area. Some locals WINK spoke to expressed concern over additional traffic coming to the area.

“Collier Boulevard is being over built, and the traffic on Collier Boulevard going towards I-75 is going to be very, very crowded, and much of a nightmare,” said Louise Bender, a Naples resident and frequent golfer at Links of Naples.

The 82.5-acre golf course is set for redevelopment, and nearly 369 homes will be built.

The Collier County Board of Commissioners is set to approve a settlement for two lawsuits.

The first lawsuit was filed against the county and commissioner Bill McDaniel in 2023 by the Naples Golf Development, the owners of Links of Naples.

If the settlement is approved, the trial set for January will no longer happen.

WINK News spoke with Naples golfer Kathy Conley leading up to the decision.

“People feel at a comfort level here, and I hate to see that go away, even though, you know, people have a right to develop their properties. This, we hope, is protected,” said Conley.

Naples resident Bob Armstrong also shared his opinions on the development.

“If this were all homes out here, I wouldn’t come out this way,” said Armstrong. “I live down in Fiddler’s Creek not far from here, so it’s close and easy to get to for me.”