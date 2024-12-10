Florida Highway Patrol to hold a press conference on impaired driving during the holidays

WINK News
Southwest Florida International Airport, RSW, is offering passengers RSWRemote, a reserved holiday parking option.
A Clewiston man has been arrested after allegedly possessing potentially thousands of photos and videos of child pornography.
Florida Highway Patrol is set to hold a news conference regarding National Drunk and Drugged Driving Awareness Month.
A Cape Coral woman has been arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into a pedestrian last night.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a woman who was seen stealing gaming consoles from Best Buy.
Boats that came ashore during Hurricane Milton haven’t moved since.
2 people and a parrot are safe after an early morning house fire in Bonita Springs.
The Collier County School Board is set to vote on the proposed boundary changes.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm afternoon with temperatures in the lower to mid-80s.
Blue beats Gold 27-7 in the 36th annual Rotary South Football Classic, which brings the top senior high school football players in Lee County.
Purring and persevering through the pain, a neighborhood cat named Tommy survived being shot in the leg.
The poinsettia tree in Times Square is now shining bright; the community joined together Monday evening for the second annual tree lighting ceremony.
It’s time for a miracle moment. Two kids are celebrating being cancer-free this holiday season.
Reverend Isadore Edwards may be gone but his legacy will be forever tied to the city of Fort Myers.
There is a trend of motorcycles being taken from parking lots. In Estero, two men unlocked a bike and then loaded it in the back of a van.
They formed a partnership with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Cape Coral Police Department, Fort Myers Police Department and the Lee County Trauma District, which will be hosting “DON’T BE A GRINCH.”
The press conference will focus on 4D (Drunk, Drugged, Distracted and Drowsy Driving.)
This holiday-related press conference is being held to stress the importance of driving sober, driving undistracted and being well-rested.
FHP will hold the news conference on Tuesday at the Florida Department of Transportation District One office on 10041 Daniels Parkway Fort Myers at 1:30 p.m.
Check back in later to watch the entire news conference live.
Note: News conferences do not always begin at the exact time slated.