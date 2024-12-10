WINK News

Florida Highway Patrol to hold a press conference on impaired driving during the holidays

Writer: Kendell Gordon
Florida Highway Patrol
Florida Highway Patrol is set to hold a news conference regarding National Drunk and Drugged Driving Awareness Month.

They formed a partnership with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Cape Coral Police Department, Fort Myers Police Department and the Lee County Trauma District, which will be hosting DON’T BE A GRINCH.”

The press conference will focus on 4D (Drunk, Drugged, Distracted and Drowsy Driving.)

This holiday-related press conference is being held to stress the importance of driving sober, driving undistracted and being well-rested.

FHP will hold the news conference on Tuesday at the Florida Department of Transportation District One office on 10041 Daniels Parkway Fort Myers at 1:30 p.m.

Check back in later to watch the entire news conference live.

Note: News conferences do not always begin at the exact time slated.

