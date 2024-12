Fort Myers City Council held a workshop to discuss what will replace Lee Memorial Hospital once it closes in 2027.

With Lee Memorial Hospital scheduled to close in 2027, discussions over what will replace the building are in full swing and whether Fort Myers City Hall is the right choice.

At a Fort Myers City Council workshop on Monday, Mayor Kevin Anderson said he supports the move, citing that the current city hall building is getting old and that space is needed for a growing staff.

“It’s not large enough to accommodate all of our employees,” said Anderson. “We’re busting at the seams, and we have employees who are in buildings outside of this building, some within walking distance, others within driving distance, and that’s not the most efficient, effective way to provide services.”

While some residents think city hall should remain downtown, others like Chris Raphael and Steve Louis, who grew up in Fort Myers, agree with the mayor.

“It will bring more people, it will populate this area very well. It’s kind of dead out here, and I grew up in this area. I want it live again,” they said.

They said moving the location could be beneficial in a lot of ways, especially when it comes to weather.

“I think it’s a good place, especially when you have the hurricanes and everything, water damage and all that. Especially in this area, we don’t have much flooding, it would be a better spot,” the pair said.

To replace Lee Memorial Hospital, Lee Health is building a new location on Challenger Boulevard that will open in 2028. Plans for the new hospital include 168 beds and a possible musculoskeletal institute.