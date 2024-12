WINK News is learning more about the man accused of shooting and killing a health insurance CEO on a New York City sidewalk last week, and breaking down what he may think of himself based on the writings he left behind.

Twenty-six-year-old Luigi Mangione was arraigned on murder and other charges on Monday night. Police in Altoona, Pennsylvania caught up with Mangione after someone recognized him at a McDonald’s

When police arrested Luigi Mangione they saw a man in a black sweatshirt and beanie eating what looked like a McDonald’s hashbrowns.

Police also found a three-page manifesto.

“Additionally, officers recovered a handwritten document that speaks to both his motivation and mindset,” said New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

It included the quote “The parasites simply had it coming”, mentions UnitedHealthcare by name and broadly criticizes healthcare companies for putting profits above care.

WINK News safety and security expert Kristen Ziman says over time, Mangione became radicalized.

“He says, precisely, this is what I am angry about, and this is what I’m going to do about it,” said Ziman.

Investigators say Mangione struggled with back pain and had spinal fusion surgery in 2023.

He posted about it on social media.

Ziman says once someone has a grievance it snowballs.

“They start researching. There’s your Unabomber reading the book. Then they start planning. And that seems as where he did,” said Ziman. “Then the final step of that pathway to violence is then getting your hands on a weapon, and in this particular case, he did.”

That weapon? A ghost gun. An untraceable, self-assembled firearm that may have been 3-D printed.

“He touts himself as someone who’s very technologically advanced, and even says technology will save the world, which is why it’s so interesting that he used, at least purportedly, a 3D printed weapon to carry out this shooting,” said Ziman.

WINK News asked Ziman about those who support Mangione and call for his innocence.

“Everyone can empathize with feeling so angry and having to fight and to do the right thing, to jump through all the hoops,” said Ziman. “That does not lend itself to permission to go out and take matters into your own hands.”

Mangione is facing five charges including a murder charge and second-degree possession of a forged document.

Mangione’s lawyer, Thomas Dickey said on Tuesday that Mangione is contesting being extradited to New York.

A judge refused Mangione’s bail, so he will continue to be held at a Pennsylvania prison as his extradition proceedings continue.

Dickey said he would be filing a petition for a writ of habeas corpus, challenging Mangione’s imprisonment.