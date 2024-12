The owner of Animal Rescue Inc. in LaBelle is doing everything she can to prevent the shelter from disappearing in a matter of months.

Angel Biles took over Animal Rescue Inc. in LaBelle earlier this year when Ms. Diane, the owner, passed away.

But when she learned that the landlord wanted to sell the property, Biles decided to do everything she could to save the shelter.

“I’m not going to give up. I’m going to fight,” said Biles.

But it’s a lot of work racing against the clock.

Biles said, “Every shelter I’ve spoken to has been full, and it’s the consistent response everywhere, ‘We’re all full, we’re all stressed, we’re all underfunded, but we’re all trying,’ so I’m going to keep trying.”

However, Biles has been affected by more than just the emotional and physical burden; the financial aspect has also taken a toll.

“It’s super hard. It is a struggle. It is, like I said, the power got shut off this morning. I called a lady friend of mine. I thought I had until Monday. She covered me until a Monday, and I paid her back, but it’s been a struggle,” she said.

We asked Biles what keeps her going, and she said she has a connection to the animals.

“They are happy, fed and content, and that’s my goal,” she said.

Angle Biles’ friends say her name fits her; she cares not only for the animals but also for other people.

“The reason we met was my husband needed life-saving surgery, and at that time, I would have had a nervous breakdown if I had to give up one of my babies; Ms. Diane and Angel told me, ‘Honey, we got you with the pet food. You take care of him, and they’ve done that for over 30 years, helping people in need, keeping fur babies with their families,'” said Reita Smith, a volunteer and friend of Angel.

The shelter currently holds 17 dogs and 20 cats. And to rescue it, Biles needs to raise $150,000 to buy it and $50,000 to close the deal.

Angel told WINK she was hoping for a Christmas miracle.

“The sooner I can raise it, the better. I want to save this rescue,” she said.

Animal Rescue Inc. in LaBelle is asking for monetary donations, along with food, cat litter, and blankets; if you’d like to help, go to Links Mentioned on WINK to find the shelter’s fundraiser.